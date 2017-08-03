HARTINGTON — Construction of wind towers could be on the horizon for Cedar County.

Cedar County Commissioners talked briefly about the possibility of having a wind farm locate in Cedar County at the July 25 Commission meeting.

A representative from Magnet Wind Farm has been in contact with Zoning Administrator Dave Sudbeck

No applications for permits or conditional use permits have been filed at this time, according to Sudbeck.

The footprint for the location of the proposed wind farm is in the Magnet area and includes areas in Knox County and Cedar County.

Sudbeck said he had talked to Knox County Zoning Administrator Liz Doerr about the proposed plans for the wind farm.

Board members expressed their concern if there would be a land owner or resident within the footprint that would oppose the construction of a wind farm.

Several wind farms either already surround, or are proposed near Cedar County.

On July 13, the Omaha Public Power District announced construction plans for a new Wayne County wind energy project near Sholes, which is just southeast of Randolph.

The Sholes Wind Energy Center is expected to include up to 70 GE turbines which can produce 160 megawatts.

OPPD has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the power generated at the Sholes wind farm over the next 20 years.

Construction on the facility is set to begin in the spring of 2019 and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, would be operational by December 2019.

In other action Tuesday, Cedar County Board members placed their approval on two building permits presented by Sudbeck.

Dan Hinkel, Sec 24, T31N, R1E, Precinct Nine, north of Hartington.

Permit is for a second story 32×48 ft. addition on a house.

The location is north of Hartington and about one-half mile east of where Tip Top School was, according to Sudbeck.

Danny Trobaugh, Sec 3, T31N, R2E, Precinct Eight, south of Wynot.

Permit is for the construction of a 16×16 ft. tool shed.

“It will be long ways off the road,” Sudbeck said.

Board members were given an update on District Six Probation.

Patty Lyon, Chief Probation Officer for District Six and Mike Carlson, Manager of the District Six Probation Office in South Sioux City, met with board members.

“We just want to give you an update,” Carlson said.

Lyon, who is originally from Newcastle, was sworn in as the new Chief Probation Officer in April. She had previously served as the District Six Drug Court Coordinator.

“I wanted to introduce myself,” Lyon said. “I am the new Chief Probation Officer. I have been with District Six for 17 years.”

District Six includes seven counties: Burt, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.

“We are currently supervising 37 people in Cedar County,” Lyon said. “A probation officer is in Cedar County every Wednesday on court day.”

The work load for District Six Probation was over 2,000 for the 2016-17 fiscal year. The work load for just Cedar County last year was 95, according to Lyon.

Board members also placed their approval on an application for a liquor license for Nissen Wines for a wedding reception Sept. 16, 2017.