HARTINGTON — Cedar County board members looked at options for the removal of a tower, put steps in place to vacate one-half mile of a road northwest of Hartington and placed their approval on several building permits during the Sept. 12 Commissioner meeting.

Kevin Garvin, Cedar County Emergency Management Director, asked board members what they wanted to do with the tower that is located next to the old Fire Station in Wynot. It is no longer being used.

Garvin had talked to State employees and put some figures together on what it could cost to put the tower back up.

“It will be a good chunk of change to put it back up,” Garvin said. “The State employees might be able to find someone that would want it. I have heard that a couple of counties will be needing towers.”

Board members agreed the best option might be to donate the tower to another county or group and let them have the cost of removing the tower as it has to be moved off the property.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.