HARTINGTON — This year’s Cedar County Fair exceeded all of the fair board’s expectations and allowed them to put a number of new ideas to the test.

Ag Society President Greg Heine said the Fair broke its attendance record on Saturday night during the Brothers Osborne concert, which attracted nearly 4,000 people. Sunday’s Blackhawk concert was also very popular.

Heine said the Fair Board is looking to book bigger, even more well-known names as the Fair continues to attract bigger crowds.

He said the board will have to look to improve the parking situation in order to do this, however.

