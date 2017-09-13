HARTINGTON — Cedar County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new $19.7 million budget that asks county taxpayers for $5,261,444 million.

The 2017-18 tax asking is $163,170 more than last year’s request.

A $73 million decrease in property valuation forced County Commissioners to raise the levy.

With approval of the new budget, the levy went up 1.6 cents this year. The County is asking for a mill levy of .200968. This is an increase of .016439 over last year’s mill levy.

“The Board wanted to keep the request as close to last year as possible,” said Cedar County Clerk Dave Dowling, who prepares the annual County budget.

