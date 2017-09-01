HARTINGTON — The number of residents using the Cedar County Transit System has been increasing over the last year.

Nikki Pinkelman, administrator for the Cedar County Transit System, met with the board members during the Cedar County Commission meeting Aug. 22.

The Transit System, which is available for any one who lives in Cedar County, operates Monday-Friday.

The Transit System is available to assist residents in every town and community in Cedar County. It is open to all ages, although a rider has to be 12-years-old to be able to ride by themselves.

The Cedar County Transit System is very important to a number of residents, according to Pinkelman.

