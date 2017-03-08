HARTINGTON — The Cedar County Ag Society pulled in an award-winning act to headline at this year’s Cedar County Fair.

The Brothers Osborne will be the main grandstand act Saturday, July 22. They are the 2016 Country Music Association Vocal Duo of the Year award winners. They beat out Florida Georgia Line, and Maddie and Tae to earn the prestigious award.

Cedar County Ag Society President Greg Heine said his group is very excited to have such a high profile act coming to this year’s Fair.

”This is the first time in our history that we will host the current CMA Duo of the Year award winner at the Fair,” Heine said. “They are an awesome talent with a great stage presence and are on their way to being one of the top performers in country music.”

Heine said booking such a hot group was not an easy task.

“They were tough to get, but well worth the work,” he said.

The Brothers Osborne first hit the charts in 2013 with the single, “Let’s Go There.” They charted again in 2014 with “Rum.” They broke into the Top 10 on the charts in 2015 with the hit song “Stay a Little Longer.” They also had a song on the Top 40 charts in 2016 and they currently have a song — “It Ain’t My Fault,” in the Top 40.

Ag Society members announced in January that Blackhawk would be the Sunday night grandstand performer for the Cedar County Fair.

More details about other events and activities at the July 19-23 Cedar County Fair are expected to be released soon.