BOW VALLEY — Linda Bruning’s audiences have laughed, cried and gasped with her in nine states and two countries.

Over her career she’s helped juvenile offenders become playwrights and seen more than 500 curtain calls, but her first ovation is claimed by a Christmas play at St. James elementary school, 60 years ago.

Bruning’s interest in theater began at home, in Cedar County.

She lived in St. James until she graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1969. She remembered writing her first play for a fourth grade history lesson about the feudal system, but when she went to Yankton College she majored in political science.

“I thought I would become a lawyer but I spent all my time in the theater department,” Bruning said. “So I switched my major and then I knew that this is what I wanted to do for a living.”

