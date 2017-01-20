HARTINGTON — Laci Maskell’s brain has always been able to conjure up a good story.

Maskell has completed her third book and will be having a book signing at the library Jan. 23, from 5-7 p.m.

The book is called “Phoenix Born” and is the first of a trilogy about a girl named Casslyn.

“She has recently lost her brother and her parents have split up,” said Maskell, who grew up in the area and graduated from Newcastle High School and Wayne State College.

“Her best friends are working every day to get her through it. One day a new guy moves into town. His name is Logan and he frightens Casslyn, but when strange things start happening in her little town, Logan is the one there for her.”

Maskell has loved to write ever since she was little.

She has been writing since sixth grade when she authored her very first poem.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.