BLOOMFIELD — A Knox County farmer has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Dist. 40 senator, Tyson Larson.

Bloomfield-farmer Shane Greckel announced Tuesday his intention to run for the Unicameral to replace Sen. Tyson Larson, who is term-limited and cannot seek another term.

Greckel, a fifth-generation farmer, is the owner/operator of his family farm enterprise Greckel Farms LLC, Bloomfield.

As well as farming, Greckel represents the public in the Nebraska Information Technology Commission. NITC members are appointed by the governor to promote the use of information technology at all levels of public service.

“I’ve always been interested in politics,” Greckel said.

As well as being well-versed in the farming lifestyle, Greckel attended Northeast Community College and later Mount Marty College, Yankton, S.D., to study computer programming before returning to his hometown.

Greckel said his combined background in both technology and agriculture will allow him to focus on bringing reliable internet and telecommunications into the district.

He said he is currently exploring options with fiber optic internet, which can create internet speeds as high as 50Mpbs — a high-speed internet option Hartington-based Hartelco offers to Hartington area residents.

Greckel said reliable internet connections are important for new farmers as processes such as irrigation monitoring are becoming more connected.

A supporter of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposed tax plan, Greckel said he’s seen friends, family and neighbors unable to afford land due to high property taxes. His experiences give him the drive to seek lower taxes for farmers across the state.

He said he plans to do this by supporting the governor’s proposed plan to begin tying land valuation to income base projections rather than commodity prices.

“I stand 100 percent behind his tax plan. I think it’s a good way to start,” Greckel said.

Greckel said he believes public schools benefiting from property taxes will have to begin controlling their spending while the legislature looks into alternate sources of revenue for schools. He said he’d like to look into an internet sales tax as one option.

Greckel said he wouldn’t run for office if he didn’t think he was qualified. He said he plans on listening to the people of his district and doesn’t consider himself a career politician looking for a job.

“I’m not going in with pre-determined expectations, I’m not in this for political endeavors,” Greckel said. “I want to listen to the people of Dist. 40, hear their expectations and relay them going forward.”