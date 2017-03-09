HARTINGTON — Dollars involved in the cost of court cases are beginning to add up for Cedar County.

County Attorney George Hirschbach updated Cedar County Commissioners about the costs at the Feb. 28 County Commission meeting.

Hirschbach talked about the possible expense that could be involved with several court cases.

Five cases involving felonies in Cedar County have been handled in Court, according to Hirschbach.

“Compromises were made and they were settled. That is good news,” Hirschbach said. “We still have three more cases in the works that involve felonies. One could cost the county as much as $20,000. So be ready for it. Don’t be surprised when the bills come in.”

