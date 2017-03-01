BELDEN — Work is moving ahead on the new building going up for the Belden Volunteer Fire Department.

The building, which is estimated to cost close to $220,000, should be completed by May 1, according to Ron Stapelman, Chairman of the Belden Rural Fire Board.

This marks the third new Fire Hall being built in Cedar County in the past three years. Hartington and Wynot also recently built new facilities.

James Steel Inc., Yankton, S.D., began doing the dirt work and started construction on the building last September. Doyle Stevens Construction will be doing the concrete work.

“The building is up and work is currently being done inside the building,” Stapelman said.

The 50×70 foot building is adjacent to the building that currently houses the Belden Fire Hall. The two buildings will be connected by a five-foot enclosed breezeway.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.