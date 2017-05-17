HARTINGTON — The Cedar County News welcomed a new intern to its staff last week.

Ellis Clopton, 19, Auburn, will be writing and reporting full-time during his summer break from college.

Clopton is currently a junior studying journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with minors in English and political science.

His interest in journalism began at an early age.

He used to write a newspaper for his mother and father on printing paper. His “Clopton Gazette” articles covered the happenings at the family household and featured hand-drawn cartoons in the place of photographs. The newspaper featured what knitting projects his mother was working on and what the family would be eating for dinner.

