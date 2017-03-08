HARTINGTON — Property owners may get some good news this year.

Cedar County Assessor Don Hoesing said his preliminary findings indicate most ag land valuations in Cedar County won’t increase this year.

“Ag land will not be going up this year,” Hoesing said. “There are only two other times when this has ever happened before. One time was when they changed sales ratio range for the ag land valuations.”

Ag sales coming over the last several years had continued to climb, although with the lower commodity prices the sales seem to be dropping.

“Some of the good productive land is still going high. One sale did come in for a little over $8,000 per acre,” Hoesing said. “The selling price on other land has been a little lower. We are seeing more sales that are now closer to $6,000 per acre.”

