HARTINGTON — Three tenth grade students at Cedar Catholic High School put some thought into choosing a way to celebrate the Lenten season this year.

Andrew Rembert, Bow Valley, said he decided to give up something for Lent this year that was a little out of the ordinary.

“I am giving up all sugar and processed food. I am limited to what I can eat but it is a lot healthier. I eat anything organic,” Rembert said. “I also get up earlier in the mornings to exercise.”

Josh Pinkelman, Bow Valley, will benefit spiritually from the decision he made for Lent.

