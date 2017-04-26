OSMOND — The sounds of Northeast Nebraska students were lilting through the air here Friday.

Students from 15 area schools gathered at the District Music Contest.

The hallways at Osmond Community School were filled with students, teachers, parents and other visitors who came for the event, which rotates to different area schools. It had been held in Hartington the past three years.

Students from Bloomfield, Cedar Catholic, Creighton, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley (Tilden and Meadow Grove), Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Niobrara, Osmond, Plainview, Randolph, Santee, Verdigre, Wausa and Wynot, competed in the District Music Contest.

There was a steady stream of students making their way down the hallways to the room where they would be warming up or to the room where they would be performing.

