HARTINGTON — Most people would rather learn about something first-hand than sit in a classroom all day.

High school juniors from Hartington-Newcastle, Cedar Catholic, Wynot and LCC all got to experience first-hand Wednesday how County government runs at County Government Day.

This is an annual event, but for the first time this year students were separated randomly into groups to tour the county courthouse. In years past, school classes have stayed together.

“Most of these students all know each other anyway, but I feel that splitting up the groups definitely had the students paying attention more,” said County Commissioner David McGregor. “In years past, students talked with their friends most of the day, but this year it felt they were a lot more engaged.”

