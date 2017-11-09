RANDOLPH — Area students could soon see the benefits of locally raised beef.

Local Cattlemen groups and other agricultural organizations have organized across the state to increase the offerings of beef in school lunches.

Nebraska Cattlemen have showcased the successes of some of these programs recently, and interest is growing as cattlemen and school districts explore the possibilities of adding more locally grown and raised food to the menu.

Area producers have joined in this effort to implement a Beef program for Randolph students.

It will support local producers, enhance the school lunch program and provide education that creates a connection between what is produced in this area and the meals that we eat.

An entire steer has been donated to the Randolph School lunch program and will start being served in just a few weeks with more beef and pork planned for future menus.

Randolph area beef producer Paul Schmit and his wife, Corinne, have donated beef to the lunch program at the Randolph School.

The Nebraska Cattlemen and the school districts are looking at ways to bring locally grown beef into the school lunch program. Schmit has been raising beef for over 30 years and is a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.

Beef produced locally will be served for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 21, said Randolph School Supt. Jeff Hoesing.

“The school lunch will include a picnic theme. We will be serving fresh grilled hamburgers,” Hoesing said.

Hoesing is excited about having the school be able to serve locally produced meat and being able to help promote local producers and the beef industry.

Serving locally produced pork is now on the agenda for the Randolph school.

“We have now had a hog that has been donated to the school,” Hoesing said. “A freezer to hold the locally produced meat has also been donated. All of it has been local donations.”

Schmit and Hoesing attended a seminar at Hebron earlier this year that promoted putting beef back in the schools.

“Local producers see the benefit of getting local produced beef into the school lunch program” Schmit said. “It is getting a lot of interest. A group of our local beef producers and business men are looking at ways to grow the program,”

Jeannie Hinkel, Certified Food Manager, at the Hartington-Newcastle School said there are a lot of rules and regs from the USDA that need to be followed.

“Updates are made on a regular basis,” Hinkel said.

The rules and regs did become stricter under the Obama administration, 2008 – 2016.

“We tried to cut out some of the cheese and we tried to curb some of the protein from the school lunch, but we wanted to use as much as we could. The kids need to have protein in their diet,” Hinkel said. “The kids need to have a good lunch. They are hungry by the time school gets out.”

The beef dinners at the school are some of the student’s favorites.

“The kids love BBQ beef sandwiches, the hot beef and cheese sandwiches and the hot roast beef sandwich that we serve,” Hinkel said.

Beef was served at a dress-up dinner held several weeks ago for the students at the Hartington-Newcastle School.

“The dress-up dinners were started a while back. It is kind of neat. The kids dress-up and they learn good table manners,” Hinkel said. “We had a good roast beef dinner.”

As far as Hinkel knows, the school has not received any offers to donate local beef to the school lunch program.

Donations that have been offered to the lunch program at the Holy Trinity/Cedar Catholic School do not usually include beef.

If meat was donated, it would have to be processed at a USDA approved locker, said Donna Burbach, Head Cook.

“We do get some meat products from the commodities that schools can order but there is not a lot of fresh meat,” Burbach said. “Some of the processed meat does not taste very good.”

The school does accept donations of fruit and vegetables from the garden.

“We put a fruit and veggie bar out for the kids. It has two kinds of fruit and veggies. The kids help themselves and take what they want as long as they eat it,” Burbach said. A main entrée is served along with the fruit and veggie bar.

The “Beef in Schools” initiative is a response to the USDA requirements that took lean beef out of much of the school lunch program. In the fall of 2012, USDA rolled out new, “healthier” requirements for school lunch programs that were designed to limit calories and portion sizes as a way to fight childhood obesity. But the changes had kids and parents complaining about the food choices. School districts experienced heightened costs of compliance and increased waste. After USDA received an overwhelming number of calls, letters and emails, they relented in December 2012 by adding flexibility to the requirements.

A typical entrée for a lunch requires about 40-pounds of meat to feed all of the students.

Producers in the Randolph area have made the decision to donate only healthy market steers and heifers (no cows), ensuring the grade of the local meat exceeds USDA requirements for quality, safety and taste.

The Randolph school had already been adding some beef back in the lunch program since the USDA requirements had been relaxed.

Hoesing appreciates having the locally donated beef for the school lunch program

“We had already reinstated some beef into the lunch program, but now we are focusing more on beef that is raised locally. It is a better quality meat,” Hoesing said. “The meat does have to be processed at a USDA approved facility. There is one in Wausa. The next closest one is a distance away.”

Producers that donate an animal can utilize the Randolph Area Foundation as a vehicle to best maximize their gift as a tax deduction.

Market value along with production costs can be included in the amount of the gift.

Patrons that do not raise livestock but wish to donate money to help with the cost of processing or to purchase local agricultural products for the lunch program can also utilize the Foundation for tax purposes.

For more information on the tax benefits of a donation, patrons should contact their personal tax preparer. Producers wishing to learn more about donating a market animal directly to the lunch program can contact Randolph school board members Paul Schmit or Loren Haselhorst.

Having access to beef that has been raised locally will be a benefit for the lunch program, according to Heather Reimers, Lunch Program Director at the Randolph School.

“It will be good quality meat,” Reimers said.

“I think we will have more participation in the lunch program. Some of the kids that have been bringing their lunch may start eating the lunch offered at the school,” Reimers said. “We are trying to use more food that is locally grown. We want to be able to recognize these people. The kids will know who raised the food they are eating.”

The Thayer Central School in southern Nebraska has accepted donations of local beef for the lunch program. Patefield has also heard that the school in Wisner has had offers for donations of beef.

The L-C-C School has never had anyone contact the school with an offer to donate beef to the school as far as Patefield knows.

“We don’t have as many beef producers in this area,” she said.

The “Beef in Schools” initiative is a local response to the USDA requirements that took lean beef out of much of the school lunch program.