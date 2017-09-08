HARTINGTON — Area residents will have their chance next week to get an up close and personal look at how their local tax dollars are being spent.

Budget hearings for area governmental entities are being held this month — with most of them scheduled for next week.

All of these notices of budget hearings, including the budget totals and projected expenditures for each entity can be found in the Cedar County News. Many of those notices were published either last week or this week.

The City of Hartington will hold its budget hearing Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.

