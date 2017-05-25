HARTINGTON — Several area communities and organizations are benefitting from Cedar County’s lodging tax.

The Cedar County Tourism board approved six grants at their April meeting for a series of community projects designed to bring people into the county’s different communities.

Utilizing the three percent lodging tax at the county’s motels and camp grounds, the board was able to raise money to disburse in the form of two different grants.

The first one, the Brick and Mortar grant, gives $2,500 toward physical projects such as veterans memorials and community signs. The other is the Advertising and Promotion grant, which will provide the city of Randolph $300 to advertise its community fair.

Gary Howey, the chairman of the tourism board, said they collected $40,016.99 in lodging taxes last year to be used for the grants. They approved five Brick and Mortar grant proposals and one Advertising and Promotion proposal. The money will go toward projects in Coleridge, Crofton, Hartington, Randolph and Wynot.

“We try to disperse funds to all communities,” Howey said.

Applicants must fill out an application at least 90 days in advance and deliver it to the board. The document asks for an explanation of the project and how it will improve the community. In addition, the Tourism Board asks the applicants to estimate how many people come into the community during the year and how many overnight stays they expect the project to generate.

“We have to decide if it will bring people into the community — that’s the most important part,” Howey said.

The board also approved Brick and Mortar grants for the cities of Wynot and Randolph, where the communities will be installing veteran’s war memorials.

The Corps of Discovery Welcome Center also received the grant to continue funding the center’s operations. The Cedar County Agricultural Society had also applied and was approved grant funding for improving access and increasing space for 4-H events, as well as air conditioning and floor repair in the 4-H building.

A project can be as simple as installing a community highway welcome sign outside Coleridge, which was proposed by the Coleridge Community Club.

Jacie Burbach, secretary for the Coleridge Community Club, said the new sign will replace the current one, which is located on Broadway Street and Highway 57. The current sign has been in place for almost 50 years.

Burbach was responsible for finding out about the tax disbursement grants. She said the information was shared to her by Randolph economic development coordinator Gary Van Meter.

She worked with Coleridge Community Club treasurer Craig Lordemann to write and submit the grant proposal.

“The sign will be a directional lead for people that come into Coleridge to view the new Memorial Plaza honoring our veterans,” Burbach said. “This memorial plaza will bring many tourists into Coleridge and Cedar County.”

At the moment, the sign is blocked from view by trees, which will be trimmed by the club during the sign’s installation. Howey said the proposal to install a new sign was approved because it will benefit the community and improve tourism.

“If you have a nice sign, people tend to come into the city and just look around,” Howey said. “If people come to Coleridge to visit, they also might stay in the motel in Hartington.”

The new sign will cost $15,000, and the Brick and Mortar grant will account for $2,500 of that. The rest will be paid for by the Coleridge Community Club, which sponsors various events during the year. Events such as pancake feeds, golf tournaments and summer T-ball raise proceeds for community projects.

Gary Jansen, the president of the Coleridge Community Club, said updating the sign is a necessity for attracting people to the town. He and the rest of the club have been working for almost three years to make the change a reality.

“We’re trying to make it more appealing,” Jansen said. “It shows our town has pride and we’re trying to show that off as much as we can.”