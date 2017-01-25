HARTINGTON — First rain and ice, now snow and wind.

Last week Cedar County was shut down for two days by an ice storm that coated everything with a thick, glassy layer, cancelling school for two days and closing many businesses.

Snow and wind from Winter Storm Leo moved into the region this week, again affecting travel, schools and businesses.

Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour were expected to push the snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

This section of the Cedar County News was printed early in an attempt to beat the storms, so snowfall amounts and road conditions were not available to report at press time.