HARTINGTON — The Hartington Airport Authority Board wants to float a bond to help pay for a new six-stall airplane hanger.

Airport Authority Board member Dr. Roger Filips told the Hartington City Council Monday the Airport Board saw a need for the new hanger several years ago, and has been working with an engineer on preliminary design plans and soil testing.

The hanger would be located to the west of current hangers and would be able to house airplanes with larger wingspans, he said.

Airport Authority Board members have secured $565,732 in federal funding for the project, Filips said. The local Board has also lined up a $250,000 zero percent interest loan through the Nebraska Dept. of Aeronautics, but approximately $200,000 in local funding is still needed in order to meet the guidelines for all of these funds, Filips said.

