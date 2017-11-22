HARTINGTON — Downtown Hartington Friday night looked like a scene from a Norman Rockwell print.

The 17th annual Candlelight Christmas went off without a hitch as hundreds of people came to town for the festivities.

There was a little rain before the parade started, but for the most part the weather was perfect, unlike the last couple of years when the event had to be moved because of Mother Nature.

Families and friends walked around town stopping in at businesses, trying the many treats that were offered, and taking note of some items that would be good Christmas presents.

At the library, children were everywhere looking at books and playing with friends. Upstairs, Tami and Josh Anderson showcased a variety of photos the two have taken over the years.

Across the street at the courthouse, the Memory Tree was again lit up in honor of family and friends that couldn’t be here for the Holidays. This year the lights on the tree had a low red to them that moved around on the tree.

Further up Broadway Avenue, the school bowling team was selling food as a fundraiser. Across the street, TUF Studio & Personal Training held an Open House to show the progress made to the building for the new gym.

