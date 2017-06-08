HARTINGTON — The reaction to the White House’s proposed federal budget blueprint has drawn a mixed-to-negative reception from multiple agencies, organizations and interest groups across the nation.

But the cuts to the United States Department of Agriculture has received some of the sharpest criticism from the nation’s economic backbone – the farmers.

The current budget plan proposes a $240 billion budget slash over the next decade, with $16.2 billion being cut from the current federally-subsidized crop insurance program, which provides a safety net to farmers across the country in the event of natural disasters or unforeseen losses.

According to Gary Wieseler, a crop insurance broker in Cedar County, in many cases federal crop insurance is the only safety net farmers have.

During the drought of 2012, the state only saw approximately 4.20 inches of precipitation between the beginning of June and the end of August, according to the university of Nebraska-Lincoln’s weather and climate department. As a result, the federal government ended up paying $12.7 billion to corn and soybean farmers in order to cover losses.

“Without crop insurance, a lot of guys wouldn’t have survived 2012,” Wieseler said.

The most damning aspect of the federal proposal would deny operations making more than $500,000 in adjusted gross income the ability to buy federally-subsidized crop insurance at all. This would limit risk management for larger farming enterprises, which produce a majority of the nation’s food.

“You’ve got bigger operations struggling just like smaller producers,” Wieseler said.

Wieseler said the 36 percent cut to crop insurance would result in increased premium costs, which will make insurance unaffordable for many small farms in Cedar County.

“It would drive up the cost of insurance considerably,” he said. “The producers would have to look elsewhere for private insurance. Crop insurance is the only safety net most of these guys have.”

Wieseler said private insurance is a newer insurance option that many younger farmers are looking into, especially if the proposed cuts pass Congress.

On top of the cuts, the proposal also includes a $40,000 cap on all federally-subsidized premiums. Wieseler said the cap discourages producers to explore different federal insurance premiums, since the payout would all be the same regardless of which program they enroll in.

“Why do we need more regulation? All [the cap] is doing is limiting how an operation manages its risk,” Wieseler said. “It handcuffs the operation.”

Hartington farmer Dennis Arens said he prefers to pay for private insurance for his crops, due to negative past experiences with federally-subsidized insurance.

“I had it years and years back,” Arens said. “But we never got a dime for anything, so I stopped paying for it.”

Wieseler said private insurance may rise in popularity depending on whether or not the budget proposal is approved by Congress, but the budget, as it stands, will cut out one of the few safety nets the agriculture sector has. He said many small farmers would have to consider whether it would be worth continuing their operations in an uncertain future without any substantial risk management.

“It wouldn’t be worth the risk for most of them,” Wieseler said. “A lot wouldn’t survive.”

With the Hartington community being a predominantly farming community, Wieseler said it would be hard to speculate how the town would survive without its farmers.

“You can walk up and down the street, and a lot of people, somewhere in their lives, have walked off a farm,” Wieseler said. “I think that’s why their work ethic is great. Ag is huge here.”