LAUREL — Area residents will need to know about a detour this week.

The railroad crossing on US-20 located in Laurel was closed beginning starting in the early morning of May 24. The road closure is expected to last through the end of day on May 25.

The road is being closed due to crossing replacement, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads. The repairs are being made because of damage which was caused to the tracks in a trail derailment last month.

Traffic will be detoured via US-20 to N-57 to N-59.