LAUREL — A Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad train derailed here Wednesday morning.

The accident took place before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, awaking area residents with the loud sound of metal squeaking on metal. The train came off the tracks on the east edge of Laurel. — just off of First Street.

Company officials said the engine, which was being towed at the back of the train, actually started to come off the tracks three or four miles from Laurel. When the train crossed the switching station on the edge of Laurel, it came off the tracks.

Check back for updated photos.