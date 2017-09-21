Sept. 18, 1952
HARTINGTON — The county-wide ban against all public gatherings, put in place as a polio precaution, was placed in effect Thurs- day morning of last week by the County Board of Health.
It was lifted after 24 hours, however.
The ban was originally set to continue to the 29th of September.
School was not held Thursday and Friday, but resumed on Monday.
The picture show missed one night be-
cause of the ban, but the stock car races and the dance at the Skylon Ballroom were held as scheduled.
Hartington schools met to decide what ac- tion to take regarding the Hartington schools. They decided to open the school as long as the ban was lifted.
On the advice of the State Health Dept., the County Board of Health rescinded its ruling Friday. After a lengthy meeting, the school districts decided to follow suit.
The ban caused considerable comment in the daily press and over the radio.