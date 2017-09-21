Sept. 18, 1952

HARTINGTON — The county-wide ban against all public gatherings, put in place as a polio precaution, was placed in effect Thurs- day morning of last week by the County Board of Health.

It was lifted after 24 hours, however.

The ban was originally set to continue to the 29th of September.

School was not held Thursday and Friday, but resumed on Monday.

The picture show missed one night be-