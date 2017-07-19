HARTINGTON — The 2017 Cedar County Fair, which stretches across five days, will be filled with music, magic and memorable moments.

Besides the usual, grandstand concerts, rodeos, demolition derby, carnival rides and 4-H/FFA shows, the County Fair will also feature something new this year.

Visitors will be able to view the “Remembering Our Fallen” Veteran Memorial Exhibit Friday-Sunday during the Fair.

The patriotic exhibit will be open from noon-10 p.m., the last three days of the Fair, at the 4-H Static/Commercial Building.

The Ag Society Board had wanted to do something patriotic during the fair this year, according to Greg Heine, Ag Society President.

