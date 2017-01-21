HARTINGTON — Jim Specht is the type of person that just puts his head down and goes to work.

He’s the last person that wants recognition for his efforts.

Like it or not, Specht received that recognition in a surprise presentation Sunday at the State Fair Association annual meeting.

Specht was named as the Nebraska Fair Person of the Year during the annual meeting last weekend of the Nebraska Fair Managers Association. He is the third Cedar County Ag Society member to ever receive the honor. Clarice Holm received the distinction in 2004 and Allen Heine earned the honor in 2013. Only one other county in Nebraska has ever had three recipients of the distinguished award.

The nomination letter for Specht spoke of his work ethic.

Dedicated, hard-working and enthusiastic are merely three words which describe 17-year veteran Cedar County Fair Board member Jim Specht.

Specht has represented the organization in many roles over the years, including leadership positions, as he currently serves as Ag Society Vice President.

“To know Jim Specht is to know how much this organization and event means to him — not only for the well-being and noted success for the five-day celebration each summer, but even more — for the year-long process of hard work which he dedicates himself to leading up to it,” said former Ag Society President Allen Heine. “Each year Jim is not afraid of getting his hands dirty, with duties including cleaning the barns, exhibit buildings, or painting a building to painting a restroom floor.”