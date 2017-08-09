HARTINGTON — U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced a member of his staff will be hosting a Mobile Office Thursday, Aug. 10, in Hartington.

The Senate staffer will be available in the Cedar County Courthouse from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 10.

These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Senator Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues.

A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.

The same services are offered by the Senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.