HARTINGTON — The 2017 levies for most Cedar County schools are up compared to last year.

The levy is multiplied by a property owner’s assessed valuation to figure each property owner’s 2017 tax amount.

Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Randolph School Districts all had a levy increase this year.

The levy for the Wynot School has decreased since the previous year.

Even though the levy for the Wynot School decreased a small amount from the 2016 levy, the school carries the highest levy of the four school districts in Cedar County for 2017. The total levy for the Wynot School does include a school bond.

School levies can include a tax rate for general, school bond and a building sinking fund.

The Village of Coleridge carries the highest levy when compared with other communities in Cedar County.

