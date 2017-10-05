RANDOLPH — As work continues on the new Cardinal Kids Learning Center, more of the unused space is being returned to classroom and office space to make enough room for up to 40 Randolph area infants and toddlers.

The Learning Center is expected to start with 20 children, with room for eight infants and 12 toddlers.

The facility will employ six full-time staff and an undetermined number of part-time staffers with plans to grow with as many as 10 or more employees when the facility reaches capacity.

Fundraising for the project is still being done.

A free-will tailgate fundraiser is being held Friday night prior to the Randolph Homecoming game with Wausa.

The food has been donated as a “Thanks to Randolph,” from Mark Dickes, a 30-year Schwan’s distributor to the community. Dickes is thanking the community for their support and well-wishes following his disability leave earlier this year.

Smoked tenderloin sandwiches, hot-dogs, and other extras will be cooked and served up by St. Frances’ Knights of Columbus members.