RANDOLPH — Randolph School Board members accepted the resignation of high school special education teacher Angie Zach on Oct. 16.

The group will advertise for a replacement for the position.

Elementary Principal Mary Miller announced the school’s book fair achieved the $1,200 mark.

Parent teacher conferences achieved an 85 to 90 percent attendance, according to Miller.

High school conference attendance climbed up from last year and achieved a 49 percent attendance, according to High School Principal Dennis Bazata.

The learning center is progressing well. Kelly Thieman and Scott Wattier are working on it, according to Miller.

“The walls will be painted and the ceiling put in with some painting by Carrie Kollars,’’ Miller said. “The director started work today. The learning center board is dealing with the concern of enrolling students now.’’

Supt. Jeff Hoesing said the school has a service-dog policy as one student has a service dog. The policy is within the Perry law updates for the school.

Hoesing said the school will have one of its vehicles listed on Big Iron to sell.

Board members also got an update on property they are considering selling.

“The city is in favor of a rolling bid for the property being sold by the school,” Supt. Hoesing said.

Board member Lisa Linville said the school has no need for a realtor for this project.

Board member Sandy Owens has been discussing with Pat Kenner about the beef donating program and the Nebraska Community Foundation.

The foundation is only needed for cash donations. Half a hog or beef is not considered a cash donation. Producers only need to let their tax providers know about their dealings.

“The beef in schools update includes the school serving prime rib roast. We will respect the wishes of the donor, however, we would like to let people know about it. We will have to find a way to do that. We may have a picnic meal,’’ Hoesing said. “The FFA group and boosters would like to help with the beef meal. ROAR has a grill.’’

Hoesing also said he would like the board to consider a policy on the school’s skid loader.

“The school has a Bobcat skid loader and I would like to know the board’s feelings about allowing the staff to use it for $20 per hour,’’ Hoesing said.

Owens said she likes the idea of getting some funds back for the equipment.

“We may have to work up a release and only allow staff to use it,’’ Hoesing said. “We don’t want to compete with other businesses offering equipment rentals.’’