RANDOLPH — Randolph school board members discussed ways to promote a beef in school program following a 45-minute tour of the new childcare learning center and ended their meeting with a personnel executive session, Dec. 18.

Recent efforts have finished with about $1,015 raised with beef auction efforts.

“Laurel supported the effort well,’’ Superintendent Jeff Hoesing said. “We will have to look at ways to promote the beef in schools program.’’

Board members inquired about funding for chicken feed for an on-going school project. Hoesing and Principal Dennis Bazata said the students are raising chickens and selling as a project with a record of how much they eat for an animal science class project. Students are taking care of the chickens and the school is buying chicken feed for them.

A salary of $599 is given to Mel Spader for Team Mates. Board member Sandy Owens said Spader then endorses the check and gives the funds back to the school.

Other financial matters discussed included a transfer from the building fund to the general fund. Hoesing said bills are coming in ahead of receipts. These bills could be paid out of general funds, however this could raise the school’s per student cost. A project with the city of Randolph cost the school $5,500 for transformer, wiring and trenching. Also a heat pump that was under warranty was worked on.

Board members fulfilled a legal requirement by passing a resolution for adopting policies and specific standards for acceptance or rejection of option enrollment applications.

“The School Board has received and reviewed evidence and information submitted by the administration and other sources made determinations thereon with respect to standards for acceptance or rejection and with respect to the capacity of this school district to accept option enrollment students based upon available staff, available facilities, projected enrollment and availability of special education programs,’’ the resolution stated for policy 5006.

The policy contained appendix 1 for the 2018-2019 school year which set the maximum number of option students for the 2018-2019 school year in any program, class, grade level or school building or in any special education programs operated by the school.

Any program, class, grade level or school building which has 0 as the number of option students is declared unavailable to option students due to a lack of capacity.

Kindergarten is 25 program capacity. Projected enrollment is 14. Number of option students would be 11.

First through sixth grades are 25 capacity. Projected enrollment is 11 for the first grade. Number of option students is 14 for first grade.

Second and third grade are projected at 22 students with three option enrollment slots for students.

Fourth grade projected enrollment is 20 with five student option enrollment slots.

Fifth grade has 17 projected for enrollment with 8 option spots.

Sixth grade is projected at 13 students with 12 option spots.

Building capacity for the elementary is 175 with projected enrollment at 116 with 59 option enrollment spots.

Level I elementary special education program capacity is 12 with six projected for enrollment and six option student spots.

Level II and Level III Elementary Special Education students program capacity is zero for Randolph schools. Their projected enrollment is zero and they have zero option student spots.

RHS also has zero Level II and III Senior High School Special Education program capacity and zero projected enrollment with no option student spots.

RHS Level I Special Education is 15 students for capacity and eight for projected enrollment with seven option spots.

Seventh through 11th grades are set at 30 program capacity. Seniors are at 35 student level with 18 projected enrollment and 17 possible option student spots.

Seventh grade is 17 for projected enrollment with 13 option student spots. Eighth grade is 16 projected for enrollment with 14 option spots. Ninth grade is 14 projected enrollment with 16 option enrollment. Tenth grade is projected at 21 with 9 option. 11th grade is 19 projected student level with 11 option.

The building capacity for senior high is 185 with 105 projected enrollment with 80 option.

Prinicipal Mary Miller reported on her staff attending professional days to increase their knowledge for work with small groups and other recommended teaching techniques for sounds and lesson maps.

“We have had lock-down training which I believe teaches everyone life skills,’’ Miller said. “Anywhere you go you need to look around and be aware and safe.’’

The lock down drill will be done again with eventually the city police attending, according to Bazata.

“We have had intruder drills,’’ Bazata said. “It is a matter of knowing what to do. We have spoken to students about it.’’

An important date will be a digital citizenship training on Feb. 8 by a law firm for sixth through eighth grade and also a session for high school and a session open to the parents in the evening at 7.

Hoesing asked board members to promote the event on Facebook and any other means to get parents there.