RANDOLPH — October was a busy month for Randolph Police Chief Pat Ellers.

Ellers dealt with a burglary and worked on a child abuse investigation during October. He also helped clean up property on Hughson Street.

“We had a burglary in the city of Randolph,” Eller said. “The ATV at the Golf Course was ripped out of the cement and stolen.”

The frame of the door was damaged in order to gain entrance to the building, according to Ellers.

A property located on Hughson Street that includes a house has been cleaned up by city employees along with the help of Ellers.

