HARTINGTON — Randolph Mayor Dwayne Schutt made his first appearance in Cedar County District Court Monday.

Schutt, 61, faces four felony charges of sexual assault of a child and a felony child abuse charge.

Schutt, who appeared in court with his attorney Luke Henderson, Norfolk, entered a “not guilty” plea to all charges during the brief courtroom hearing.

Judge Paul J. Vaughn advised Schutt of his rights.

“You are innocent until proven guilty. You have a right to a speedy trial, which should be completed in six months,” Vaughn told the defendant.

Maximum penalty for the charges includes five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If found guilty, Schutt would also be subject to the sex offender act, according to Vaughn.

The date for the pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The court hearing was once again heavily covered by Sioux City television stations, even though the hearing itself lasted for only about five minutes.