RANDOLPH — Randolph City Council members discussed a variance request and a floodplain development permit and made several appointments at the Dec. 6 Randolph City Council meeting.

Approval on a variance request for Dominisse Honey Farms was put on hold until an amendment for zoning can be approved. The variance request involves subdividing property located in the east side of the city.

Board members placed their approval on a Floodplain Development Permit for Tom Guenther. The permit is for siding his home.

Board members agreed to hold a Special Randolph City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The bidding process for the renovation at the City Auditorium and the financing options for the waste water treatment facility will be on the agenda.

City Clerk/Treasurer Kelsey Backer presented information on the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund (CWSRF) concerning the oxidation ditch repairs at the waste water treatment facility. Utilizing the CWSRF would allow the City to extend the term of the loan out to 20 years.

The facility will need to make additional repairs prior to the maturity of a 20-year term, according to Backer.

Council members looked at amortization schedules for periods from five to 20-year terms with the understanding that a shorter term would require the city to establish a capital improvement fee.

Utility Superintendent Aaron Nielsen asked council members if the cost of a new grinder could be included in the project.

Council members agreed to include the grinder with the proposed project if it can be included in the CWSRF.

Board members made the following appointments during the Council meeting:

City Street Superintendent; Terry Mead

Building Inspectors; Jim Scott, Jim Billerbeck and Mike Dowling

Golf Board; Mike Strathman

City Attorney; Keelan Holloway

City Physician; David Mwebe

Ambulance Services for 2017; EMS Billing Services, Inc.

Engineer of Record: JEO

Council members went into executive session to discuss legal stategy before adjourning the meeting.

No action was taken after coming out of the session.