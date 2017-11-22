RANDOLPH – In conjunction with the state-wide “Beef in Schools” program, livestock producers in the Randolph area have organized to increase the offering of locally raised beef and pork in school lunches.

To date, an entire steer and a hog have been donated to the school with more promised for the future.

Donating only young and healthy market animals, these producers have ensured that the grade of the local meat exceeds USDA requirements for quality, safety and taste.

The prime cuts of the donated meat have been set aside for sale to patrons.

These beef and pork bundles will be auctioned off during the two home basketball games of Dec. 1 and Dec. 9.

