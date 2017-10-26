RANDOLPH — Former Cornhusker football coach Tom Osborne will be in Randolph this week.

Osborne is visiting the school Friday to help promote the TeamMates program.

Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started the youth mentoring program in 1991.

Several special activities are planned in conjunction with Osborne’s visit here.

Special kids activities will begin at 4 p.m. at the school. Osborne is expected to arrive at 5 p.m. to speak to local residents. A free-will donation meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and raffle drawings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Any proceeds from the event will go toward the Randolph TeamMates Scholarship Program.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.