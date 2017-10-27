RANDOLPH — Cardinal Kids Learning Center is holding an Open House this Saturday Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Kids from 0-4 years of age are invited to bring their parents to the event to take a “Progress Tour” and ask questions about enrollment.

Parents will learn more about the first 60 months of learning and behavioral progress for all children and how the Learning Center can equip their child with learning skills for school and work in the 21st Century.

The facility is set up to give area kids a real educational boost, said Melissa Campbell, the Center’s new director.

Check out the Randolph Times E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.