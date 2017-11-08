RANDOLPH — The Open House that was recently held for the Cardinal Learning Center was a success.

The Learning Center, which is non-profit, will provide safe, affordable, high quality and reliable child care for all young children in Randolph and the surrounding area.

Josh Rayford, Chairman of the Randolph Area Foundation, was happy with the turn-out at the Open House.

“It went really well. We have already received applications to enroll children in the Learning Center,” Rayford said. “The work on the Learning Center has really been moving along smoothly.”

