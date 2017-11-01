RANDOLPH — It is hard to give up something you enjoy doing – especially if you have been competing in Hand Cornhusking competitions for the last six years.

Paul Korth, a Randolph area resident, brought home runner-up honors and an engraved plaque from the National Cornhusking Contest held in Marshall, Missouri on Sat., Oct. 21.

Korth has previously won several runner-up awards at Nationals.

Paul Korth’s experience with hand picking/husking corn by hand goes back to when he was a young boy.

Korth remembers picking corn by hand back in 1948.

Korth and his wife Shirley attended the banquet held on Friday evening.

