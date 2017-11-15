Lincoln – The first flu-related death this season was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It was an adult over 65 in the Southeast District Health Department area (Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties).

“Sadly an influenza-related death underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of vaccination to reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS.

Last season, there were 58 flu-related deaths in Nebraska including two children.

Flu is currently circulating at very low levels in the state. One of the best ways to protect yourself is by rolling up your sleeve and getting a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.

