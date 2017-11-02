RANDOLPH — Former Nebraska Cornhusker football coach Tom Osborne gave an inspirational talk here Friday.

Osborne visited the school Friday to help promote the TeamMates program.

He and his wife, Nancy, started the youth mentoring program in 1991.

The group, that gathered to hear one of Nebraska’s favorite football coaches speak, loved the stories he told, his humor and were also encouraged by the success of the TeamMates program.

Osborne wanted to encourage kids and adults to become involved in TeamMates, a program where an adult mentor meets with a student each week as a way to encourage youth and give them a vision for the future.

“Osborne did an awesome job,” said Carmen Patent, President of the Randolph TeamMates Board, and a trainer for the program.

Patent still remembers the first time she heard the former Coach and Congressman speak in 1983.

“He is so down to earth. I have heard him speak several times and I have always learned something new,” Patent said. “Osborne wants kids to stay in school and learn. TeamMates is about faith, hope and academia. It’s about showing kids some love, giving them affirmation and a hope for the future. He brings the whole thing together when he talks about TeamMates.”

TeamMates is good for all students, it isn’t just for kids who are going through a hard time, according to Patent.

“Every child can benefit from having a mentor and there is a ripple effect that goes on through the generations,” she said. “And it’s not just the child. The mentors will tell you they get more out of it then the child does.”

TeamMates is recognized across the nation. The data shows it works.

Randolph currently has 15 mentor-mentee matches.

“Typically, there are 20 matches but the number is down a little this year,” Patent said. “Four of the kids graduated last school year.”

Two eighth grade students at Randolph, Aeden Ottis and Tom Korth, were excited to be able to hear the former Husker coach speak at their school.

“Osborne was awesome,” Korth said.

TeamMates is a good program, Korth said.

“The mentor helps encourage the student he meets with,” Korth said.

Ottis said Osborne had encouraged kids and adults to be involved with TeamMates.

“He told us it was important and it would only take about 30 minutes each week,” Ottis said.

One of the things that really impressed Ottis and Korth was the funny story Osborne told about taking one of his football players hunting one year.

According to Osborne, the kid was ornery and he tried to pull a joke on the kid but it all back-fired.

Nikki Tunink has first-hand experience at being a mentor.

“It is worth your time. It is very rewarding. I feel like I am making a difference in a student’s life. You give them affirmation just like Dr. Tom Osborne said and you form a bond with the kid you meet with,” Tunink said. “TeamMates is a win, win program.”

Dennis Bazata, Randolph High School Principal thought Osborne did a really good job when he spoke to the group at the school.

“He sends out a great message. He is so interesting to listen to – his jokes, his stories – it is all good. He told how his grandfather encouraged him when he was a boy,” Bazata said. “Kids need to have encouragement. The TeamMate mentors try and focus on the child’s strengths.”

George Bradley has been a mentor for TeamMates for eight or nine years. He is currently mentoring two students each week.

Bradley had taught English and Spanish at the Randolph School from 1969-1993.

“When I quit teaching I missed having contact with the kids. I got back into it by being a mentor for TeamMates. It has been good although you won’t always see benefits right away.”

Bradley still has contact with one of the students he had mentored though the TeamMates program.

“He graduated from Northeast Tech and he is now going back to get another degree,” Bradley said. “He still stops by our house to see me. He has become a good friend.”

Bradley knows how important it can be for a kid to have an adult encourage them.

“My Dad died when I was 12 years old. It was just my brother and me and our mom,” he said. “I still remember the time a man took my brother and me out for a milk shake. He was one of the first male figures in my life after losing my Dad.”

Bradley thought Osborne did an excellent job when he spoke at the Randolph School.

Bradley was also impressed by the story Osborne told about how his grandfather had made a difference in his life.

Osborne had talked about his grandfather as a way to explain how mentors can make an impact. His grandfather grew up in the late 1800’s in western Nebraska, the son of a Civil War veteran who was an alcoholic. The future didn’t look too bright for his grandfather according to Osborne.

When his grandfather was in fifth grade, he had given a speech at a school event where a traveling minister had been in attendance. After the speech, the minister pulled the boy aside and told him he believed he could make a good preacher someday.

“Every time the pastor rode the circuit, which was about once a month, he would look my grandfather up and spend some time with him,” Osborne said.

When the boy graduated from seventh grade, the minister encouraged him to go to high school. After high school, the minister advised him to go to college.

Osborne’s grandfather had enrolled at Hastings College, attended seminary and became a well-known preacher in western Nebraska. He also served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature.

Mentoring does make a difference, Osborne said.

Because of that traveling minister, Osborne’s grandfather had an impact on his children, his grandchildren, which included Osborne, along with the thousands who attended his church services and the large number of players Osborne coached.

“When you mentor a young person and you influence that person for the better – there is a ripple effect that goes on through the generations,” Osborne said.

Several special activities were planned in conjunction with Osborne’s visit here.