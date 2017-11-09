RANDOLPH — Randolph City Council members talked about street project improvements, discussed options for increasing the city sales tax, and placed their approval on a Flood Plain Development Permit during the Nov. 1, Randolph City Council meeting.

Jonathan Marburger, JEO Consulting, spoke to Council about setting up the One and Six Year Plan for Randolph. State funding that is available is one of the benefits of having a One and Six Year Plan in place, he said.

Council members had not made any decisions on street projects and have concerns with funding street projects within the next year, according to Mayor Dwayne Schutt.

“We have been busy with the Flood Plain project and with sewer issues,” Schutt said.

The One Year Plan can include maintenance projects for the streets, according to Marburger.

Board members would like to include the bridge projects that are part of the Flood Plain Project in the One and Six Year Street Plan. Marburger said he was unsure if the bridge projects could be used.

Some of the other towns are using a bonding process for the street improvement projects, according to Marburger.

“Ideally, it is best to get a design in place this year if you are going to build a street within the next two years. It takes four to six months for the design and then it has to be let out.

The City is currently paying off a bond for downtown improvements that had been made.

City Attorney Keelan Holloway and city officials had a concern with a change that had been made with funding for the Flood Plain project.

“Repayment for the funding through the USDA had been set at 40 years but somehow it was rolled back to 20 years,” Holloway said.

Holloway had spoken to USDA officials and others. City Clerk/Treasurer Kelsey Backer and Mayor Dwayne Schutt had made a trip to the USDA Office in Norfolk and met with officials.

The repayment time is now back to the 40 years.

Board members discussed a request for an application on a Flood Plain Development Permit before taking action to approve the permit.

Tom Guenther had submitted the application in order to make improvements on a house located on property on Main Street. The project involves shingling the roof and windows.

“We are trying to decide what to do, but I would like to fix the property up,” Guenther. “I would like to see more houses like this one fixed up instead of being torn down and then there is nothing there. “

Due to the property being in the flood plain and also in the floodway there is a limit on the amount that can be spent on making improvements

The recommendation from Holloway was to approve the permit.

“I do not see any reason why the permit should not be approved,” Holloway said. “The property is in a location where it will be removed from the Flood Plain.”

An ordinance to increase the Randolph City sales tax by one percent was discussed but no action was taken.

An ordinance needs to be passed and certification needs to be made to the State by Dec. 2 in order to increase the sales tax in January of next year, according to Backer.

If this isn’t completed by Dec. 2 – the sales tax cannot be changed until the second quarter of 2018.

Board members agreed to hold a special meeting if the decision is made to go forward with the change in sales tax in January.

Board members also looked at plans that are being put in place for the renovation at the City Auditorium.