RANDOLPH — Randolph’s annual Chistmas celebration is returning to the good old days.

Blast From the Past will be held here Dec. 8, from 5-8 p.m., at the Randolph City Auditorium.

Funds raised during the evening will go toward the Jackson Graham Benefit.

The Pancake Man will once again be on hand to serve up pancakes for hungry area residents.

Vendors will also be available for Holiday shopping.

Santa has also agreed to make a return trip to Randolph this year.

The jolly fellow will talk to kids, hear their Christmas wishes and make a list, finding out who was naughty or nice.

