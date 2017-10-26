WAYNE — A Randolph resident has been honored by Wayne State College for her Hall of Fame careeer.

Melissa (Schmit) Davis was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2006 Women’s Cross Country Team at Wayne State College.

The 2006 Wayne State College Women’s Cross Country Team won the Northern Sun Conference Championship in St. Paul, Minn. beating the University of Mary 36-49 in the seven-team competition.

It is the first, and so far, the only Women’s Cross Country Conference Championship for Wayne State.

Wayne State had five of the top 12 runners in the race, all freshmen which included Melissa Schmit (Davis), who was in third place.

Two weeks later, the team finished 10th in the NCAA North Central Reginal Championship hosted by Wayne State College at the Wayne County Club.

“What a great start to college. In the fall of my first year we won the Conference Championship. We were the only Cross Country team to win a Conference Championship,” Davis said. “It was very exciting. Of the 10 girls on the team, there were eight freshmen and two seniors.”

The Hall of Fame inductees were honored during the Wayne State College vs. Southwest Minnesota State football game at Bob Cunningham Field on Saturday.

“For the honor, we were announced at halftime of the Homecoming Football Game,” Davis said.

The honorees were formally inducted into the Hall of Fame during a banquet held at Wayne State College on Saturday Oct. 7.

Five of the 10 members of the team attended the event. These five had also been the top five runners at Conference according to Davis.

“It was great to catch up with former team members. After long runs, two-a-days, and meets every weekend, we got to be pretty close during those years,” she said.

Davis had racked up some impressive honors and awards in track before graduating from Randolph High School in 2006.

Davis made it to State Track in all four events during her senior year in high school.

The 4×8 relay Davis ran with placed second and has the school record.

She placed fourth in the One Mile and has the school record. Davis won the Two-Mile and had held the school record although it was broken this last spring.

Davis still does some running and participates in some half-marathons.

“It is a good run. It is 13.1 miles,” she said.

Davis has an eight-year old son and a four year old.

Tristan, a third grader in the Randolph School, likes to run. Trey, her younger son, has lots of other interests. Trey is in the pre-school program in Randolph.

Davis currently works at Northeast Community College in Norfolk and lives in Randolph.

“I like small town living where the neighborhoods are safe,” she said. “I know a lot of people here.”

Davis’s parents are Paul and Corinne Schmit.