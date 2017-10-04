RANDOLPH — After concluding a flood risk management feasibility study for the city of Randolph, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District will soon begin designing and constructing a flood risk management project.

The project includes widening the channel along approximately one-and-a-quarter miles of Middle Logan Creek from the County Line Road bridge upstream to the Bridge Street bridge.

As the Corps works through the design phase of its project, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) will begin a new Risk MAP project in the Logan Creek Watershed that will include the city of Randolph.

The purpose of the Risk MAP project is to restudy all the streams in the watershed that drain one square mile or more.

