HARTINGTON — Randolph Mayor Dwayne Schutt has been arrested on four felony charges of sexual assault of a child and a felony child abuse charge.

The arrest warrant was signed by Judge Douglas Luebe and filed in Cedar County Court July 26, 2017.

Schutt, 61, was arrested July 27 in Randolph and transported to the Cedar County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $125,000. Ten percent, or $12,500, was paid and Schutt was released July 28 from the Cedar County Jail.

The alleged sexual contacts with a minor, who was 14 years of age and younger, occurred between the dates of August 2011 and May 2013.

Conditions of the bond include abstaining from the use of all alcoholic drinks and no contact with the alleged victim, which includes phone contact.

The appearance bond states Schutt is to appear in Cedar County Court at 10:15 a.m., Aug 2.

According to records filed in Cedar County Court, a search warrant to obtain phone data from Verizon Wireless, which included text messages, had been granted during the investigation which was made by Cedar County Deputy Samuel Vacha.

Schutt is being represented by Ronald Temple, Norfolk.