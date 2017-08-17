HARTINGTON — Two long-time members of the Zoning Board and the Variance Board have retired.

Laurel resident Tom Fredricksen and Joe Nordhues, Randolph, have served on the boards since the zoning was put in place in Cedar County in 2000.

Cedar County Commissioners appointed replacements to the Zoning Board and Variance Board during the Aug. 8 Commission meeting.

Austin Korth, Randolph, will replace Fredricksen on the Zoning Board. The vacancy on the Variance Board will be filled by Dallas Graham, Belden.