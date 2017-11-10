LAUREL — The annual Veteran’s Day program will be held at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. in the new gym. It is being sponsored by LCC School in conjunction with the Laurel Veterans organizations.

LCC School students will present several patriotic numbers and veterans will place the flags. Speaker for the event will be Randy Stingley, of Norfolk. He grew up on a farm in Dixon County and is a 1976 graduate of Laurel-Concord High School and Norfolk Junior College. He began working for Goodyear (now Conti-Tech) 29 years ago and still is employed there.

Stingley has been a member of American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk for 19 years. Although he didn’t serve in the military, because his father, Clayton ‘Bud’ Stingley was a veteran and American Legion member, he was eligible for membership in the Sons of American Legion (SAL)

He is also a member of the American Legion Riders and is a Road Captain for Post 16 Legion Riders.

Although he didn’t serve, he will explain how being a SAL member allows him to serve in a different way–helping veterans and their families.